MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 27, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 27 – Aug. 2.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through early August.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 4 to County Road 7, July 27, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work 0.5 miles south of Savannah, July 28

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at County Road 62, July 29, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The entrance to County Road 62 will be closed while work is ongoing. Flaggers will be in place on U.S. Route 59 to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route T – Pavement repair from 11th Street to 12th Terrace in Savannah, July 30

Atchison County

I-29 – Pothole patching from Route 111 (Exit 107) to Route W (Exit 99), July 27 – 31

Route B – Pothole patching, July 27 – 31

Routes AA and Y – Shoulder work, July 27 – 31

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete patching in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early August. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The full resurfacing project is expected to begin Aug. 10 and be completed in mid-October.

Cook Road – CLOSED for concrete replacement over I-29, July 27 at 7 a.m. through July 28 at 7 a.m.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED for concrete replacement over I-29, July 28 at 7 a.m. through July 29 at 7 a.m.

Route AC – CLOSED for concrete replacement over U.S. Route 36, July 29 at 7 a.m. through July 30 at 7 a.m.

Route 116 – Pothole patching 0.5 miles west of Route E, July 27

I-229 – Bridge flushing, July 27 – 30

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, July 27 – 30

Route Y – Pothole patching 0.5 miles north of Route 116, July 28

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from the Ray County line to Route 6 (Daviess County) through July

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Chariton County

Route 129 – Drainage work from Route HH to U.S. Route 24, July 27 – 30. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Daviess County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from Route 6 to the Caldwell/Ray County line through July

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

Route 190 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to the Grundy County line, July 27 – 28

Route B – Drainage work 1.5 miles east of Route 13, July 28 – 29

Route V – Pothole patching, July 29 – 31

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from King Road to NW Berlin Road (Gentry County), July 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from King Road to Route Z (Gentry County), July 30, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from NW Berlin Road to King Road (DeKalb County), July 28, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 425th Road to Route UU, July 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 570th Road to Route A north, July 29, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z to King Road (DeKalb County), July 30, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Isaac Miller Trail to 540th Road, July 31, 7:30 a.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through late August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route 190 – CLOSED to non-emergency traffic for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River from 8 p.m. on July 29 through 3 p.m. on Aug. 1. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB and Stream Bridge, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Route Y – Pothole patching south of Route A, July 27 – 28

Route H – Pothole patching, July 29

Putnam County

Routes E and T – Pothole patching, July 27 – 30

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

Routes N and T – Pothole patching, July 27 – 29

