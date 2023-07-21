MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 24, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 24-30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map,

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement at southbound I-229, July 24-25, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. around the clock.

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED for concrete replacement from northbound I-229 to southbound I-29, July 24-25, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. around-the-clock.

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work at Woodbine Road, July 24

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 116 – Permit/utility work from Route M to Fenton Road, July 5-31

I-229 – Concrete replacement northbound from I-29 to 22 nd Street, July 25-27

Route 752 (Hyde Park Ave) – Permit/sidewalk work eastbound from 3rd Street to 7th Street, July 24-Sept. 15. Road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route 129 – Pavement repair from Route T to Route 24, July 24-28

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 130 (Linn County) to Route TT, July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Clinton County

Route H – Pothole patching from Route 33 to Route A, July 24

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, July 25-26

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

SE 20 th Street – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 65 to SE 15 th Ave., July 24, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Mercer County) to U.S. Route 65 through July. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the bridge on Route N, July 24-25.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance southbound at the bridge on Route N, July 26-27.

Route U – Pavement repair from Route 46 to the Iowa state line, July 24-28.

Route D – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46, July 24-28.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 113 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route B, July 24-28.

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Excel Road to Route 130, July 24, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 130 to Route TT (Chariton County), July 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from 7th Street (Route MM) to Alonzo Avenue (Route O) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Mercer County

Route A – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 65 (Grundy County) through July. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46 – Pavement and guardrail improvements project from Country Club Road to Katydid Road, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route JJ – CLOSED for shoulder/ditching work from Route FF to Imperial Road, July 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for culvert replacements from U.S. Route 136 to Route YY, July 25-27, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route H – Sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 to 190th Street, July 24

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

July 31 – October: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Aug. 7 – Oct. 2: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.



Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Related