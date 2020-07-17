MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 20, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 20 – 26.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route 48 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

I-29 – CLOSED southbound just north of Hopkins Creek (near mile marker 59) as part of the bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) to place bridge beams, July 21 – 22, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound traffic may also be slowed or stopped during that time.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 4 to County Road 7, July 20, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at County Road 62, July 21, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entrance to County Road 62 will be closed while work is ongoing. Flaggers will be in place on U.S. Route 59 to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route T – Pavement repair from 11th Street to 12th Terrace in Savannah, July 23

Atchison County

I-29 – Pothole patching from Route 111 (Exit 107) to Route W (Exit 99), July 20 – 22

Routes AA and Y – Shoulder work, July 20 – 24

Route BB – Culvert replacement from C Avenue to 170th Street, July 22 – 23

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete patching in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through the end of July. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The full resurfacing project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Route A – Bridge maintenance over I-229, July 20

I-229 – Bridge flushing, July 20 – 23

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, July 20 – 23

Route 116 – Pothole patching 0.5 miles west of Route E, July 21

Route U – Bridge maintenance at the Contrary Creek Bridge, July 21

Route Y – Pothole patching 0.5 miles north of Route 116, July 22

Route 752 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Lake Avenue to Brown Street, July 22 – 23

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from the Ray County line to Route 6 (Daviess County) through July

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project due to a culvert washout at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Chariton County

Route 129 – Drainage work from Route HH to U.S. Route 24, July 20 – 23. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek through early September

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 33 to Northeast Crowley Corner Road, July 20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 116 – Permit work west of Northwest Helberg Road, July 20 – 24

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from the east city limits of Turney to U.S. Route 69, July 21 – 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route 13 – Scrub seal project from Route 6 to the Caldwell/Ray County line through July

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through late August

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route HH, July 20

Route 190 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to the Grundy County line, July 21 – 23

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 250th Street to Isle Street, July 22, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Drainage work 1.5 miles east of Route 13, July 23

Route V – Pothole patching, July 24

Gentry County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 570th Road to Route A, July 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 452nd Road, July 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through July. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through late August

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September. The roadway may be reduced to one lane each direction with crews working around-the-clock.

Holt County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through July.

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Penny Slu Bridge through mid-August.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Easter Creek near Oregon through late August.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project east of Route AB at the White Cloud Creek Bridge through early October.

Route H – CLOSED for permit work north of 330th Street, July 20 – 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Route Y – Pothole patching south of Route A, July 20 – 21

Route H – Pothole patching, July 22

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through August.

Routes M and N – Pothole patching, July 20 – 23

Worth County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through mid-July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

