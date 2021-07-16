MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 19, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of July 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the MoDOT traveler map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.*

Route O – Shoulder work at Route Z, July 19

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the Route DD overpass near mile marker 55.2, both directions, July 19 – 22

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 365 to County Road 366, July 20, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 31 to County Road 39, July 21, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 2 to Route U, July 22, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through August.

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August.

Route W– Resurfacing project through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

I-29 – Pothole patching, both directions from mile marker 99 to mile marker 116 (Corning exit to Watson Exit), July 19 – 23

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 371 (22nd Street) – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over U.S. Route 36 through July 23. This is an around-the-clock closure. All ramps at the bridge remain open.

Route F – Pothole patching, July 19

I-229 – Concrete replacement from I-29 to Route 371 (22nd Street), both directions, July 19 – 22

U.S. Route 36 – Flushing bridges, July 19 – 22

Route 116 – Pothole patching, July 20

Route DD – Pothole patching, July 21 – 22

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Peak Road to SW Texas Road, July 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Moss Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, south of Route B. Temporary traffic signals will be in place, July 19 at 6:30 a.m. through July 23 at 9 a.m.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early to mid-August.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Knox Road to Lake Road, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Almond Avenue to Thomas Avenue, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Heath Lane to Blacksmith Avenue, July 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 5 – Drainage work from Wabash Road to French Road, July 22

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Heath Lane to Blacksmith Avenue, July 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 33 – Drainage work and culvert repair 0.10 miles south of SE 240th Street, July 20

Route 33 – Drainage work 0.5 miles north of Route V, July 21

Route 33 – Driveway tube replacement 0.10 miles north of Isley Road, July 22

Daviess County

Route KK – Pothole patching, July 19

Route CC – Pothole patching, July 20

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Reel Avenue, July 21, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Routes D, E, and H – Pothole patching, July 19 – 23

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 245th Street to 250th Street, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 260th Street to 250th Street, July 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – Pavement repair, July 22 – 23

Grundy County

Route A – Pothole patching, July 19 – 23

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-July.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 355th Street to 350th Street, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 340th Street to 330th Street, July 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Laser Road to U.S. Route 136, July 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Route Z – Resurfacing project through July. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 59 – Slide repairs east of Oregon, July 19 – 23

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge, west of Brookfield, July 19 – Aug. 1

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 5, July 19 – 20

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 5 to Route M, July 20 – 22

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through early August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route N – CLOSED for culvert repair from Route E to Fantail Avenue/Egret Avenue until further notice

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Northwest Missouri State University’s intersection improvement project at Icon Road through mid-July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for Northwest Missouri State University’s intersection improvement project through mid-July.

Route J – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to County Road 370, July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – Pothole patching from Hallmark Road to Glacier Road, July 19

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Canyon Road to Route D, July 19 – 20, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Routes AC and AH – Pothole patching, July 19 – 23

U.S. Route 136 – Roadway lighting repair at Route 46 near Ravenwood, July 22

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route D to the end of state maintenance, July 22 – 23, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Putnam County

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Jerico Road, July 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Routes C, CC, NN, P, T, and U – Pothole patching, July 19 – 23

Route PP – CLOSED for railroad crossing maintenance from Route 139 to Almond Drive, July 20 at 7 a.m. through July 21 at 1 p.m.

Worth County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 232nd Street (Gentry County), July 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.##

