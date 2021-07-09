MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 12, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 12 – 18.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at MoDOT traveler map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.*

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 366 to County Road 369, July 12, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

I-29 – Bridge maintenance at the north and southbound bridges over Route DD, July 12 – 15

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 185 to County Road 324, July 13, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 187 to County Road 182, July 14, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Business 71 – Shoulder work from County Road 344 north 0.5 miles, July 15, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route B – Pavement repair and resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 59 near Rock Port through mid-July.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through July.

Route BB – CLOSED for a resurfacing project through July.

Route Z – Pavement repair project through August.

Route 111 – CLOSED for ditching from Route E to Route Z, July 12 – 14, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Buchanan County

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 371 (22nd Street) – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over U.S. Route 36, July 12 – 23. This is an around-the-clock closure. All ramps at the bridge remain open.

I-229 – Concrete replacement north and southbound from 22nd Street to I-29, through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 752 (Mason Road) – Shoulder work from 22nd Street to 14th Street, July 15

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 36 to Wolf Grove Drive, July 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through mid-July.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Puzzle Lane to Falcon Lane, July 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for culvert replacements from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as follows:

July 12 – from Route D to Hamden Road

July 13 – from Knox Road to Lake Road

July 14 – from Almond Avenue to Thomas Avenue

July 15 and 16 – from Heath Lane to Blacksmith Avenue

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Salt Creek Bridge, July 12 – 13. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route 5 – Bridge maintenance at the Cottonwood Creek Bridge, July 13 – 15. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route KK – Bridge maintenance at the Little Chariton River Bridge, July 15 – 16. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Daviess County

Route F – CLOSED for culvert repairs from South Elm Street to West Charles Street in Jamesport, July 12, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Reel Avenue, July 14, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 6 – Culvert replacement at Hedge Road entrance, July 13

U.S. Route 69 – Culvert replacement at Vow Road entrance, July 14

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through August.

Route ZZ – Ditching from Route T to 400 Street, June 13 – 15

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-July.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 375 Place to 385 Street, July 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holt County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through July 16.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July 16. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through July.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route B to Route KK, July 14

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route BB, July 12 – 13

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route BB to Route K, July 15

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Northwest Missouri State University intersection improvement project at Icon Road through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for Northwest Missouri State University’s intersection improvement project through July.

Routes V –Resurfacing, July 12

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route AD to Route FF, July 12 – 14, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route KK – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Canyon Road to Route D, July 15, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Routes AF, AC & V – Pothole patching, July 12 – 16

Putnam County

Route 139 – Sealing operation from Route 6 (Grundy County) to U.S. Route 136, July 6 – 9. A 15-foot width restriction is in place.

Worth County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to County Road 220, July 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to County Road 232, July 13 – 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

