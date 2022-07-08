MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 11, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 11 – 17.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July

Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11

Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12

Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One Hundred and Two River to Route C, July 13

Route F – Pothole patching from Route V to County Road 253, July 14

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair at mile marker 102.4, north of Corning, July 11 – 13. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-29 – Bridge deck repair at the bridge over Rock Creek, just south of Exit 107, July 12 – 15. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic lights and a 9-foot width restriction.

Route YY – CLOSED for a sealing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route C (Nodaway County), July 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through July. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 (East Hyde Park Avenue) – Utility work, July 5 – 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road may be narrowed to one lane daily.

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for guardrail work. The ramp from Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) to eastbound U.S. Route 36 will be closed around-the-clock July 11 – 12.

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 45 to mile marker 49, July 11 – 14, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The road may be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through mid-August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through July. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route J to County Road 291, July 11 – 15, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route MM – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 250 to U.S. Route 24, July 12 – 15, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route O – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route 5 to Route DD, July 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route DD to Route 129, July 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 41 – CLOSED at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing for tie replacement, July 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route O to Route D, July 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route D to Route 129, July 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 33 – Roadside work from SE Valley View Lane to SE 209th Street, July 11 – 12, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE Sivius Road to Route A, July 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 33 – Roadside work from South Street to SE 240th Street, July 14, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching, July 13 – 15

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through August.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to NE 30th Street, July 11, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 45th Street to Route O, July 12 – 14, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 58th Street to NE 70th Street, July 15, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September. More info: modot.org/multi-county-bridge-deck-replacement-project (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route EE to Utah Avenue (Worth County), July 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Lake Overflow Bridge, west of Route 111, through July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge, with temporary traffic signals and a 13-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. Traffic at the intersection of U.S. Route 159 and Route 111 near Big Lake will be redirected to a one-lane bypass with temporary traffic signals through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from U.S. Route 159 to just north of the railroad crossing at the southern end of Big Lake, through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 59 to Route N, July 11, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to Keystone Road, July 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Keystone Road to Route D, July 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Quebec Road to Route 113, July 14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Road 522 to Road 516, July 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Road 245 to Road 247, July 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route KK to Road 204, July 13 – 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route YY – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 136 (Atchison County) to Route C, July 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to 160th Street, July 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 187th Street, July 14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K to U.S. Route 136, July 11 – 15, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Grove Drive, July 12, 7 to 10 a.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from King Road to Gentry Drive, July 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Gentry Drive to Route 129, July 13, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Vickers Road to Valley Road, July 14, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Utah Avenue, July 11 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Utah Avenue to Route EE (Harrison County), July 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.