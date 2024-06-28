MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 1, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 1-6.

Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain in place. If possible, work zones will stop at noon on Wednesday, July 3, and could resume as early as the morning of Friday, July 5

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Nebraska state line to Route M, July 1-5.

Route EE – Drainage work, July 1-5.

Buchanan County

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through early September 2024 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Carroll County

Routes CC, OO, PP, EE – Roadway patching, July 1-3.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deck deterioration.

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route F – CLOSED at the Palmer Creek Bridge west of Keytesville for a bridge rehabilitation project through September (Capital-Horner &Shifrin).

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs under the bridge through July 3 (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC). Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 24, Route KK, and Route WW around the closure.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-35 – Pothole patching north and southbound between mile markers 40 and 48, July 1-3. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Daviess County

I-35 – Concrete repairs at the 80.6-mile marker, July 1-2.

Route T – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to Route AA, July 1-2.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 1-3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route H – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, July 1-12, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Linn County

Route M – Resurfacing project, July 1-3. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route C – Resurfacing project, July 5-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Capital-Horner &Shifrin)

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock with a 10-foot width restriction in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Harrison/Mercer County line to Route C near Princeton through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project southbound from Route A (near Pumpkin Center) to 370th St., June 25-30. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 113 to Route PP, July 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Nodaway River Bridge, July 3-11.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Post Views: 124

Related