MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 8, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Jan. 8-14.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the Holt County line, Jan. 8-12.

Buchanan County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through mid-January 2024. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Holt County

Route T – Permit/Utility work from Route 111 to Route O through January 2024.

Route U – Permit/Utility work from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through January 2024.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.