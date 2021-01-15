MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 18, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of January 18 – 24.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Brush cutting from Route H to County Road 70, Jan. 19 – 22

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Fork High Creek Bridge between Route CC and Route T, Jan. 19 – 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route W – Drainage work at Route J, Jan. 19 – 22

Routes 46, A, and C – Pothole patching, Jan. 20 – 22

Route C – Pothole patching from Route O to Route M, Jan. 21 – 22

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 190, Jan. 19 – 20

Route B – Driveway culvert replacement between County Road 262 and Route K, Jan. 20

Route K – Pothole patching, Jan. 20 – 22

Nodaway County

Route AB – Pothole patching, Jan. 19 – 20

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-March.

