MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Jan. 29, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Ditching work southbound at the 12.2-mile marker (north of Route K), Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from the Missouri State line to the Holt County line, Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Holt County

Route T – Permit/Utility work from Route 111 to Route O through January 2024.

Route U – Permit/Utility work from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through January 2024.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Missouri State line to Route FF, Feb. 1-2.

Related