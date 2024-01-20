MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Jan. 22, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in North Missouri for the week of Jan. 22-28.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region and the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229: Ditching work southbound at the 12.2-mile marker (north of Route K), Jan. 22-26.

Buchanan County

Route Y: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through January 2024. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY: CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Holt County

Route T: Permit/Utility work from Highway 111 to Highway O through January 2024.

Route U: Permit/Utility work from Highway T to Highway 59 through January 2024.

Livingston County

Route D: CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle, which may begin in Summer 2024.

Related