MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Jan. 15, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Jan. 15-21.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Note: All state offices and buildings will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

Buchanan County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through January 2024. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route C – CLOSED at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing just west of Spickard for track repairs Jan. 19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holt County

Route T – Permit/Utility work from Route 111 to Route O through January 2024.

Route U – Permit/Utility work from Route T to U.S. Route 59 through January 2024.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing just west of Mill Grove for track repairs Jan. 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

