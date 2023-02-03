MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over One Hundred and Two River, Feb. 7-10

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Concrete replacement southbound at mile marker 124. The southbound passing lane will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock, Feb. 6-8.

Missouri Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route HH to Route EE, Feb. 6

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in the Spring of 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through February. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).

Clinton County

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 47 to mile marker 36. The southbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily, Feb. 6-10

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 48. The northbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily, Feb. 8-10

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, Feb. 9-11

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 146 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Sugar Creek, Feb. 6-10

Holt County

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at mile marker 90.6. The northbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane around the clock, Feb. 7-8

I-29 – Concrete replacement southbound at mile marker 93.4. The northbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane around the clock, Feb. 8-9

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Route 11, Feb. 6

Route 5 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the city limits of Browning, Feb. 7-8

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)*

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route PP to Route HH, Feb. 6

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46, Feb. 7

Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 8-9

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)**

Worth County

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Pebble Avenue, Feb. 6

