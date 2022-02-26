MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 28, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of February 28 – March 6

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route D – Roadside work at CR 324, March 1

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside work from Glena Drive to Heritage Drive, March 2

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Feb. 28 – March 4

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching on-ramps at Watson, U.S. Route 136, Route 111 and Route W, (Exits 116,110,107, and 99) Feb. 28 – March 4

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) March 1 through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes.

Buchanan County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, through March 4 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

Route H – Bridge maintenance on the east end of the Platte River Bridge, Feb. 28 – March 4

I-29 – Bridge maintenance southbound over U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44), Feb. 28 – March 4

Caldwell County

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 36 to Applewood Drive, March 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Layton Drive, March 2 – 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route F to Easterville Drive, March 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be accepted as part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 271 to County Road 281, March 1, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 301 to County Road 311, March 2, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to County Road 120, March 3, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge scour repair project at the Grand River, near Pattonsburg, through March (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Feb. 28 – March 1

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 68 to mile marker 61, March 1 – 2. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.

Route K – Pavement repair from Route P to Route B, March 2 – 3

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 61 to mile marker 68, March 3. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route E – Pothole patching, Feb. 28 – March 2

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching, March 3 – 4

Harrison County

I-35 – Roadside work northbound from mile marker 89 to mile marker 90, Feb. 28

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, Feb. 8 through early June

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Clark Dr., Feb. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Clark Dr. to Cord Dr., March 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Balkan Rd. to Castle Dr., March 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Baron Rd. to Bartok Rd., March 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bartok Rd. to Basker Rd., March 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place.

Route AA – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, Feb. 28 – March 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 28 – March 1

Route O – Roadside work from Panther Road to Orion Road, Feb. 28 – March 1

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Atchison County line to Route M, March 2

Route E – Roadside work from Road 250 to Olympic Road, March 2 – 4

