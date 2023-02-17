MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 20, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 20-26.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching southbound driving lane from mile marker 117 to mile marker 110, Feb. 21-22

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Missouri Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)*

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through February. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC).

Dekalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder work eastbound from Locust Road to Route C, Feb. 24

Clinton County

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 36. The southbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily, Feb. 21-24

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 48. The northbound driving lane will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily, Feb. 21-24

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work eastbound from the Worth County line to U.S. Route 69 in Harrison County, Feb. 21-24

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Putnam County

Route 5 – Pothole patching from Route F to U.S. Route 136, Feb. 21-24

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route 46 – Shoulder work eastbound from the Nodaway County line to the Harrison County line, Feb. 21-24

Route W – Pothole patching, Feb. 21-22

Route F – Pothole patching, Feb. 22-23

