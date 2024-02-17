MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 19-25.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route A – Roadside work from County Road 40 to County Road 67, Feb. 21.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through May 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

I-29 – Pothole patching from mile marker 116 to mile marker 110, Feb. 20-23.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, Feb. 22.

Buchanan County

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-229, Feb. 20-23. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.

Carroll County

Route JJ – CLOSED for surveying from Road 280 to Road 290, Feb. 20-Mar. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-35 – CLOSED in both directions for a bridge replacement project from U.S. Route 69 south of Cameron to Route 116 in Lathrop, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

During the closure, motorists will not be able to access the following routes and will need to seek an alternate route:

Route 116 west of I-35 towards Lathrop.

Brooking Road south of Route 116.

Route 69 south of the roundabout.

Route 116 east of the roundabout.

NE 256th Street east of U.S. Route 69.

Route 121 east of U.S. Route 69.

Route 69 west of I-35 towards Cameron.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Elk Road, Feb. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route AB to the Iowa state line, Feb. 20.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 21.

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Feb. 23.

Related