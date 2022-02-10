MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 14, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of February 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route RA – CLOSED for culvert replacement, Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Atchison County line to Route M, Feb 14 – 16

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Feb. 14 – 18

Buchanan County

Route 116 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, between Routes E and F, through February (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction Inc.)

Route H – Bridge maintenance on the east end of the Platte River Bridge, Feb. 14 – 17

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A to Route 139 (Linn County), Feb. 14 – 15

Route P – Roadside work from NW Millcreek Drive to NW Barwick Drive, Feb. 14 – 15

Route 13 – Roadside work at Quarry Drive, Feb. 16 – 17

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. Contractor bids for a repair project are currently scheduled to be accepted as part of MoDOT’s March 2022 construction project letting.

Clinton County

Interstate 35 – Bridge maintenance at mile marker 48.4 over Brushy Creek and Shoal Creek, Feb. 14

Daviess County

Route P – Pavement repair from Route 13 to Route K, Feb. 14

I-35 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 68 to mile marker 61, Feb. 14 – 15. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.

Route K – Pavement repair from Route P to Route B, Feb. 15 – 16

I-35 – Pothole patching northbound from mile marker 61 to mile marker 68, Feb. 16 – 17. The driving lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.

Grundy County

Route 139 – Roadside work from Route 6 to Route B (Linn County), Feb. 15 – 18

Harrison County

Route A – Utility work from Route T (Main Street) to E 247 Lane, Feb. 14 – 26. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, Feb. 8 through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139 (Linn County), Feb. 14 – 15

Business 36 – Roadside work, Feb 14 – 16

Route 139 – Roadside work from Route B to Route 6 (Grundy County), Feb. 15 – 18

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route A (Caldwell County) to Route 139 (Linn County), Feb. 14 – 15

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching from the Grundy County line to the Carroll County line, Feb. 16 – 17

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge scour repair project east of Route DD, through February (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 14 – 16

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Missouri state line to Route FF, Feb. 17 – 18

