MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 5, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 5-11.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Ditching work southbound at the 12.2-mile marker (north of Route K), Feb. 5-9.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Feb. 5-9.

U.S. Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Feb. 5-9.

Buchanan County

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-229, Feb. 5-9. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.

I-229 Ramp – CLOSED at the off-ramp from I-229 southbound to Route A around the clock for bridge maintenance, Feb. 5-9.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 40 to mile marker 37, Feb. 7-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from Image Avenue in Mill Grove to 1 mile west of the train tracks, Feb. 5-6.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route A to Route FF, Feb. 5-6.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 6-7.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route 46 to Route J, Feb. 7-9.

