MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 26, 2024

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 26-March 3.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Ditching work southbound at the 12.2-mile marker (north of Route K), Feb. 26-March 1.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through May 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

I-29 – Pothole patching from mile marker 116 to mile marker 110, Feb. 26-27.

Route Y – Ditching/drainage work from U.S. Route 136 to County Road 160, Feb. 26.

U.S. Route 275 – Ditching/drainage work from U.S. Route 136 to Red Star Road, Feb. 27.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, Feb. 26-March 1.

Buchanan County

Route AC (Riverside Road) – BRIDGE CLOSED over U.S. Route 36 around the clock for bridge repairs, Feb. 26 – March 1.

Carroll County

Route JJ – CLOSED for surveying from Road 280 to Road 290, Feb. 26-Mar. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching and culvert replacements from King Road to Route E, Feb. 26-27.

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching and culvert replacements from Route E to Gospel Road Feb. 27-28.

Route D – CLOSED for pothole patching and culvert replacements from Gospel Road to Route 6 Feb. 28-29.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for pavement replacement from Route U to Garland Place, Feb. 26-March 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 26-March 1.

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Feb.26-March 1.

Putnam County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route E, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 5 to 110th Street, Feb. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

