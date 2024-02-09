MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 12-18.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Ditching work southbound at the 12.2-mile marker (north of Route K), Feb. 13-16.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route M, Feb. 13.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Feb. 13-14.

I-29 – Pothole patching from mile marker 116 to mile marker 110, Feb. 15-16.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, Feb. 16.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Permit/utility work southbound from mile marker 48.4 to 47.6, Feb. 12.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-229, Feb. 13-16. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.

I-229 Ramp – Off Ramp CLOSED from I-229 southbound to Route A around the clock for bridge maintenance, Feb. 13-16.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route BB – Bridge CLOSED over I-35 around the clock for bridge repairs, Feb. 14-16.

I-35 – Off Ramp CLOSED from southbound I-35 to Route BB around the clock for bridge repairs, Feb. 14-16.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included for replacement in the Northwest Bridge Bundle. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Buck Avenue to Bronco Place, Feb. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Azalea Drive to Keystone Avenue, Feb. 14, 7-11 a.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Gazette Road to Gazell Avenue, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Jamboree Place to Kasota Road, Feb. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route AB to the Iowa state line, Feb. 14.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 116 to the Atchison County line, Feb. 15.

Related