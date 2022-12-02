MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Business 71 – Permit work from 1st street to Arbor Street, Dec. 5

Atchison County

Route F – Pothole patching, Dec. 5 – 9

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, and work will resume in Spring 2023. Westbound will still be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-29 – Guardrail repair northbound from the westbound U.S. Route 36 on-ramp to the 46.6-mile marker, Dec. 6.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for guardrail repair. The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-29 will be closed from Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 139 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to the Livingston County line, Dec. 5 – 9

Route 41 – Pothole patching from the Saline County line to U.S. Route 24, Dec. 5 – 9

U.S. Route 65 – Slope repair northbound at the bridge over Mound Creek, Dec. 5 – 9

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Clinton County

Route J – Utility work from SW McComas Lane to SW Middle Road through Dec. 23

Daviess County

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Midway Avenue, Dec. 5 – 6

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through January. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)*

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. This bridge is part of the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route C – Bridge replacement at the bridge over Shoal Creek just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, Dec. 5 through April 2023

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Route E – Drainage repair from 160th Street to 170th Street, Dec. 5. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 215th Street to 230th Street, Dec. 5 – 6

Route AF – Drainage repair at Panther Road, Dec. 6 – 8. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 215th Street to 205th Street, Dec. 7

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 205th Street, Dec. 8