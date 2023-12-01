MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 4, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 4-10.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through mid-December 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through mid-December 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-29 – Permit/utility work from mile marker 45.4 to 45, Dec. 3, 5-11 a.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane each direction and may be intermittently CLOSED for crews to run utility conductors across I-29.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 1-10. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Z (Gentry County) to King Road, Dec. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Pothole patching from Fairport to Berlin (Gentry County), Dec. 6-8.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024.. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 442 Road, Dec. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Pothole patching from Fairport (DeKalb County) to Berlin, Dec. 6-8.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through early December 2023. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC).

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Gentry Drive, Dec. 5.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 11 to West Yellow Creek, Dec. 6.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 7-8.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Nodaway County

Route AD – Pothole patching from 130 th Street to 140 th Street, Dec. 5.

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route C to Almond Road, Dec. 5.

Route YY – Pothole patching from 160th Street to 170th Street, Dec. 7.