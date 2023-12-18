MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 18, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 18-24.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.
Buchanan County
- Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)
- Route 116 – Drainage work 1 mile east of U.S. Route 59, Dec. 18-19.
- Route A – Drainage work from Route O to Ajax Road, Dec. 20-22.
Caldwell County
Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 18-23. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)
Carroll County
Route 139 – Culvert replacement and ditch work from County Road 140 to County Road 150, Dec. 18-22.
Clinton County
- I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.
- I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.
- I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound near the Shoal Creek Bridge, Dec. 18-19. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.
DeKalb County
U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at the I-35 intersection, Dec. 19-22. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.
Gentry County
- Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)
- Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Route U, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Katy Drive to Route F, Dec. 18-19.
Livingston County
- Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.
- Route K – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from Green Street to Cherry Street in Chula, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. through Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
Nodaway County
Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement and ditching from Mahogany Road to Liberty Road, Dec. 19-20 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.