MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 18, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 18-24.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Buchanan County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 116 – Drainage work 1 mile east of U.S. Route 59, Dec. 18-19.

Route A – Drainage work from Route O to Ajax Road, Dec. 20-22.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 18-23. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route 139 – Culvert replacement and ditch work from County Road 140 to County Road 150, Dec. 18-22.

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound near the Shoal Creek Bridge, Dec. 18-19. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at the I-35 intersection, Dec. 19-22. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route B to Route U, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Katy Drive to Route F, Dec. 18-19.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.

Route K – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from Green Street to Cherry Street in Chula, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. through Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement and ditching from Mahogany Road to Liberty Road, Dec. 19-20 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.