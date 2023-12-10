MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 11, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 11-17.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.
Atchison County
- Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, Dec. 12.
- U.S. Route 59 – Permit/utility work from 250th Street to Fairfax, Dec. 13-15.
Buchanan County
- Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)
- I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
Caldwell County
Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 11-16. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)
Clinton County
- I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.
- I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.
Gentry County
- Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)
- Route C – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to Route FF, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Linn County
- Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-December 2023. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC).
- U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 11-12.
- U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 12-13.
Livingston County
- Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.
- U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Dec. 11-14. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
- Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement north of the Route DD intersection, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nodaway County
- Route 113 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Skidmore, Dec. 11.
- Route V – Permit/utility work from Route H/290th Street to Hallmark Road, Dec. 12-15.
- Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to the Atchison County line, Dec. 12-13.
- U.S. Route 71 – Smoothing roadway surface northbound near Route A, Dec. 12-13.
- Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Dec. 13.
Worth County
Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 115th Road to 120th Trail, Dec. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.