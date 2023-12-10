MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 11, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 11-17.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Nodaway County line to Route EE, Dec. 12.

U.S. Route 59 – Permit/utility work from 250th Street to Fairfax, Dec. 13-15.

Buchanan County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through December 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 11-16. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 42 to mile marker 47, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 42, through December 2023. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Bear Creek Bridge through April 2024. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route M to Route FF, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-December 2023. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC).

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 11-12.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 12-13.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Dec. 11-14. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement north of the Route DD intersection, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 113 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Skidmore, Dec. 11.

Route V – Permit/utility work from Route H/290 th Street to Hallmark Road, Dec. 12-15.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 to the Atchison County line, Dec. 12-13.

U.S. Route 71 – Smoothing roadway surface northbound near Route A, Dec. 12-13.

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Dec. 13.

Worth County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 115th Road to 120th Trail, Dec. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.