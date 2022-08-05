MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 8, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 8 – 14.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route EE – Pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 12

Route E – CLOSED around the clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, Aug. 8 – 19.

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-Aug. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair project at the bridge over Rock Creek south of Exit 107, through August. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route C – Bridge deck repair over West Tarkio Creek, Aug. 8 – 12. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the workzone and a 10-foot width restriction.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from K Avenue to L Avenue, Aug. 10, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buchanan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Turkey Creek bridge, between Route D and Route PP, through mid-August (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 263 to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 8 – 12, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route 10 – Pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 12

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 140 to County Road 130, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route F – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 120 to County Road 130, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route HH – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route W to Route 129, Aug. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cropp Road to Puzzle Lane, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 5 to Route WW, Aug. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route JJ – Permit work from Route E to John Roth Road, Aug. 9 – 12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route WW – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route KK to the end of maintenance, Aug. 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route KK to Route 5, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – Bridge maintenance at the East Fork Little Chariton River, Aug. 11.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through early August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 39 to mile marker 36, Aug. 8 – 9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 36 to mile marker 39, Aug. 9 – 10. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route O – CLOSED for pothole patching, Aug. 9 – 10, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Route W – CLOSED for pothole patching, Aug. 11, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 9

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 8 – 12

Route B – Pothole patching, Aug. 10 – 11

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through August.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 70th Street to NE 108th Street, Aug. 8, 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from 2nd Street in Spickard to NW 125th Street, Aug. 9 – 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, Aug. 8 – 11. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane

I-35 – CLOSED for removal of overhangs on Route A bridge, Aug. 8 – 9, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During this night’s closure, traffic will be directed up and over the ramps. (Contactor; Widel, Inc.)

Route Z – Bridge maintenance at the Shain Creek bridge, Aug. 10.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Del Rio Road – CLOSED north of U.S. Route 159 for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project, through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Shoulder work southbound at mile marker 81, Aug. 8 – 11

I-29 – Shoulder work northbound at mile marker 72, Aug. 10 – 11

Linn County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route DD, Aug. 9 – 11, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route Y, Aug. 9 – 11, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to County Road 118, Aug. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to County Road 506, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Route U – CLOSED for culvert replacements from U.S. Route 36 to Route D, Aug. 8 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 and Route U – Shoulder work, Aug. 8 – 10

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Aug. 8 – 10

Route E – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, Aug. 9 – 10

Route KK – Pothole patching from Elmo to Route D, Aug. 11 – 12

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Sandy Creek through September. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

Route FF – Bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek bridge, Aug. 8 – 9.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Road to 260th Road, Aug.9, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route Z to the Iowa state line, Aug. 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Route U, Aug. 8 – 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to Route U, Aug. 10 – 12, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route 46 – Bridge maintenance at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge, Aug.8 – 9. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a temporary traffic signal guiding motorists through the work zone.