MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 14, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Aug 14-20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Neb., for a bridge repair project and at the Napier Sub railroad crossing in Phelps City for pavement improvements through Aug. 15. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 (Hyde Park Avenue) – Permit/sidewalk work eastbound from Third Street to Seventh Street through mid-September.

Route KK – Permit/utility work through August.

I-29 – Guardrail repairs northbound from mile marker 40 to mile marker 43.3, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Superior Rail System, LLC)

Cook Road – CLOSED at the bridge over I-29 for maintenance and core drilling.

Aug. 14-15: The roadway will be closed to all traffic beginning Aug. 14, at 7 a.m. and remain closed overnight through Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m.

Aug. 16-18: The roadway will be closed to all traffic daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through mid-August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through August:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.*1

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 129 to Rascal Flatts Road, Aug. 14-16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

Daviess County

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 14-18. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through early September. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 375th Street to 385th Street, Aug 15-17, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 14-18. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October.

Route D – Pavement repairs, Aug. 14-18.

Route U – Pavement repairs, Aug. 14-18.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Big Creek, Aug. 14-17. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project, Aug. 14-18.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from Driftwood Drive to Lewis and Clark Trail, through September. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Route MM (Seventh Street) to Route O (Alonzo Avenue) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route VV to Route M, Aug. 14-15, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route N – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route M to Route B, Aug. 14-17, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route FF – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route B to U.S. Route 71, Aug. 14, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route AD – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route B to Galaxy Road, Aug. 14, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Putnam County

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 5 to Route N (Sullivan County), Aug. 14-18

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. *1

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Aug. 28 – late October: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.



Route B – Pothole patching from Route 5 (Putnam County) to Route N, Aug. 14-18

Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November.

Related