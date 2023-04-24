MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 24, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 24-30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, April 24-28

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, April 24-28

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route OO – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge, April 24-25

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge, April 24-25

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Fish Pond Creek Bridge, April 24-25

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Burr Oak Creek Bridge, April 25-26

Route J – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Mound Creek Bridge, April 25-26

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Wulf Creek Bridge, April 26-27

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, April 26-27

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, April 27-28

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge, April 27-28

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, April 27-28

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, April 27-28

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 47 to mile marker 42 April 25-28. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 6, April 26

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route B, April 24-25

DeKalb County

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route Z to Route E, April 24-25, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F to Route 190 (Livingston County), April 24-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 118 – Permit work from Route 111 to Ironwood Road, April 24-28

Linn County

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 (Grundy County) at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6, April 24-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F (Grundy County) to Route 190, April 24-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route AD, April 26

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Glacier Road to Route FF, April 27

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from Imperial Road to 170 th Street, April 27

Route AB – CLOSED for pothole patching from 220th Street to 230th Street, April 28

Route DD – Bridge manintenace at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 24-27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction daily.

Putnam County

Route EE – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route K, April 24-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 24-30 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County) to Route M, April 24-26 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

