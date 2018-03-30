MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of April 2, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of April 2 –8 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, April 2 – 6

Atchison County

Intestate 29 – Flushing bridges, April 2 – 6. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder and drainage work, April 2 – 6

Route 46 – CLOSED for culvert replacement between Route EE and Route HH (Nodaway County), April 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buchanan County

I-229 – Guardrail work from 22nd Street to ramps at I-29, April 2 – 6

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair between Chillicothe (Livingston County) and the Missouri River, April 2 – 6, daylight hours. This includes a 12 foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route YY – CLOSED at the railroad crossing between Pershing Road and Kaye Road for railroad maintenance, April 2, daylight hours

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound narrowed to one lane around the Route 33 north/Route M interchange at Osborn for turn lane construction and median work, April 2 – 6, daylight hours

Route H – CLOSED around the clock for culvert replacement on Route H between Crabill Road and Ridgeline Road, April 2 at 8:30 a.m. until April 4 at 3 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for culvert replacement between Route F and Taylor Road, April 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route 48 – Bridge maintenance at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge, April 2 – 6

Route YY – Drainage work three miles south of Route W, April 3

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through May.

Route NN – CLOSED for culvert replacement two miles south of the Route 46, April 4, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – Drainage work two miles south of Route 46, April 5

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through June.

Linn County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Ingel Road and Hyde Road, April 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Flushing bridges, April 2 – 6

Route 11 – Bridge Maintenance at the U.S. Route 36 overpass, April 2 – 5

Route 130 – CLOSED at the railroad crossing between Route 139 and Enid Drive for railroad maintenance, April 3 or 4, daylight hours

Route B – Pothole patching between U.S. Route 36 and Route 139 (Linn County), April 3 – 6

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Halley Road and Hahn Drive, April 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED at the railroad crossing between Route 130 and Ginger Road for railroad maintenance, April 4 or 5, daylight hours

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route P and Halley Road, April 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route B – Pothole patching, April 5 – 6

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Hiver Road and Indigo Road, April 6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Flushing bridges between U.S. Route 65 and Route C, April 2

Route B – Pothole patching between U.S. Route 36 and Route 139 (Linn County), April 3 – 6

Nodaway County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route YY and Route UU, April 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), April 2 – 6

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge maintenance at the White Cloud Bridge, April 4

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route EE (Atchison County) and Route HH, April 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 113 – Shoulder and drainage work between U.S. Route 136 and Route 46, April 4 – 6

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between 180th Street and 155th Street, April 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route C and 155th Street, April 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...