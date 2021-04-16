MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 19, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek, mile marker 58, through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route K – Bridge maintenance at the Caples Creek Bridge, April 19

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, E, H, K, T, and Y – Bridge maintenance, April 19 – 23

Route K – Bridge maintenance at the Dillon Creek Bridge, April 20

Atchison County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through early May

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge flushing at the Little Tarkio Creek and East Fork Little Tarkio Creek bridges, April 19

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work at the Rock Creek Bridge, April 19 – 23

Route BB – Drainage work in Watson, April 19 – 23

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

8th and 9th Streets – Ramps CLOSED as part of the pavement repair project on U.S. Route 36 through April 23. These will be around-the-clock closures.

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36, April 19 – 23. This includes all ramps throughout the project limits.

I-29, U.S. Route 36, Routes F, Y, and DD – Pothole patching, April 19 – 23

I-29, U.S. Route 169, Routes 6 and AC – Bridge flushing, April 19 – 23

Routes 371, MM, and JJ – Drainage work, April 19 – 23

Route AC (Riverside Road) – Permit work south of Messanie Street, April 19 – May 15

Route 116 – Bridge maintenance at the Castile Creek Bridge between Routes E and B, April 23. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – Pothole patching, April 21 – 23

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Salt Lick Avenue to Philpott Avenue, April 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance at the Salt Creek Bridge south of Route BB, April 20 – 23. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert repair at Route 116, April 19 – 22

Route H – Bridge maintenance at the Little Platte River Bridge between Route 33 and Route A, April 23. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route D – Pothole patching, April 19 – 20

Route DD – Pothole patching, April 19 – 22

Route C – Bridge inspection over I-35, April 19 – 23

Route Z – Bridge inspection at the Grand River Bridge, April 19 – 23

Route 6 – Bridge flushing, April 20 – 21

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 137th Street to 140th Street, April 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Route 33 – Pavement repair project between U.S. Route 36 and Route 6, south of Maysville, through early May. The road will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction throughout the project limits. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.75 miles south of Route 6, April 21 – 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.75 miles south of Route 6, April 22 – 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Gentry County

Route F – CLOSED for a seal coat project from U.S. Route 136 to Route O, April 19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Routes 85 and A – Seal coat project, April 19 – 21. A pilot car will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Grundy County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 12th Street to North 2nd Street in Spickard, April 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Roadside spraying, April 19 – 23

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 33rd Ave to Northwest 28th Ave, April 20, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route W – Drainage work, April 22

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through late April.

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Big Creek Bridge, April 19 – 23

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through early May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project near Oregon beginning April 19 and continuing through July.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75 as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through July. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route WW – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Mussel Fork Bridge, April 19 at 7 a.m. through April 20 at 10 a.m.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe through mid-May. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Paving and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 190 – Seal coat project from U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe to 8 miles west of U.S. Route 65, just west of Route N, April 22, 23, and 26. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.

Mercer County

Route E – Bridge scour repair project over Honey Creek, 0.6 miles east of Route Y near Princeton through April 23. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Traffic will reopen to two lanes each evening.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.5 miles south of U.S. Route 136, April 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through late May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge flushing at the Mill Creek and Nodaway River bridges, April 19

Route B – CLOSED for Clear Creek Windfarm crest corrections from Route FF to Icon Road, April 19 – 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Route JJ – CLOSED for Clear Creek Windfarm crest corrections from U.S. Route 71 to Route FF, April 19 – 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 71 – Bridge flushing at the Clear Creek and Nodaway River bridges, April 20

Route D – Pothole patching, April 21 – 23

Route KK – Pothole patching from Route D to Elmo, April 21 – 23

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through late April.

