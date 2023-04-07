MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 10, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 10-16.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route RA – Pothole patching, April 12-14

Route F – Pothole patching, April 12-14

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Business Route 71 – Roadside work from Route E to Pearl Street, April 10

I-229 – RAMP CLOSED for pothole patching from north I-229 to southbound I-29, April 12, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Permit work southbound at Beck Road, April 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane daily.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Chariton County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023 (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 40, April 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction around-the-clock.

Route 116 – Permit work from Hord Road to Route K, April 10

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route 6, April 11-14

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Lakesite Road to Baker Road, April 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Edge rut repairs from the city limits of Stanberry to Route J (Nodaway County), April 10-11

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to 280th Street, April 13-14

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County), April 10-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F to Route 190 (Livingston County), April 12-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6 (Linn County), April 13-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Branch Creek Bridge, April 10-15

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the West Fork Big Creek Bridge, April 11-12

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, April 11-12

Route KK – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, April 11-12

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork Big Creek and Shain Creek bridges, April 12-13

Routes F, M, T, MM, – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 12-13 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Indian Creek Bridge, April 12-13

Route O – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Indian Creek and Donaby Creek bridges, April 13-14

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Brush Creek Bridge, April 13-14

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Ditch Creek Bridge, April 13-14

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Trail Creek Bridge, April 13-15

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Panther Creek Bridge, April 14-15

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Panther Creek Bridge, April 14-15

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 (Grundy County) at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6, April 13-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route V – Pothole patching, April 10-11

Route CC – Pothole patching, April 11-13

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E (Grundy County) to U.S. Route 65, April 3-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F (Grundy County) to Route 190, April 12-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to 250 th Street, April 10

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 240 th Street to 250 th Street, April 12-13

Route D – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route KK to U.S. Route 71, April 14-18

Putnam County

Route FF – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route W, April 10-14. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route EE – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route K, April 11-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE to Route K (Sullivan County), April 11-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE (Putnam County) to Route K, April 11-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 12-13 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.)

