MoDOT planned road work for week of March 5, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of March 5 – 11 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville (Nodaway County) to Route B, March 5 – 9

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder and drainage work, March 5 – 9

Route 111 – Bridge maintenance at County Road 280, March 5 – 9

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route 13, March 5 – 9

Clinton County

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route 13 (Caldwell County), March 5 – 9

Chariton County

Route 5 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Route D, March 5 – 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route 5 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Route O, March 7 – 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching, March 5 – 9

Harrison County

Interstate 35 and U.S Route 136 – Pothole patching, March 5 – 9

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement three miles north of Route 46, March 6 – 8, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, March 5 – 6

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through March 2018.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Maryville to Route B (Andrew County), March 5 – 9

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 220 th Street, March 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 240th Street to 260th Street, March 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

