MoDOT planned road work on northern Missouri for week of July 30, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through Aug. and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Atchison County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to 120th Street, July 31 – Aug. 3. The road will close at 7 a.m. July 31 and remain closed until 3 p.m. Aug. 3.

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 30 – Aug. 3

Routes D and U – Pothole patching, July 30 – Aug. 3

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project at the Route AC (Riverside Road) interchange on and off ramps, July 30 – Aug. 2

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection, Commons Road (near Menards and Bucky’s) and South Belt Wal-Mart, July 30 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at Bethel Road, July 30 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at County Road 70, July 30 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Bridge, July 30 – Aug. 2

Caldwell County

Route Z – Pothole patching, July 30

Route U – CLOSED for maintenance at the railroad crossing east of New York, July 30-31, daylight hours.

Route B – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 3

Carroll County

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 65, July 30

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route M to Route J, July 31 – Aug. 2

Route UU – Pothole patching fromRoute M to U.S. Route 65, Aug. 2 – 3

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Route 116 (Clinton County), July 30 – Aug. 3. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC (Clay County), July 30 – Aug. 3. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement from U.S. Route 69 at Winston to U.S. Route 36 (DeKalb County), July 30 – Aug. 3

DeKalb County

I-35 – Concrete replacement from U.S. Route 36 U.S. Route 69 at Winston (Daviess County), July 30 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from Grindstone Creek to just east of U.S. Route 69, July 30 – Aug. 4.

Gentry County

Route A – Shoulder work five miles south of U.S. Route 136, July 30

Route O – Milling and pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 3

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through early August. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, July 30 – Aug. 4. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

U.S. Route 136 – Surface repair one mile west of U.S. Route 69, July 31

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to the Iowa state line, July 31, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route N – Surface repair at the city limits of Blythedale, Aug. 1

Route AA – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to I-35, Aug. 1 – 2

Route MM – Pothole patching from Route 146 to Route 13, Aug. 3

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through Aug. and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 113 to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County), July 30– Aug. 3

Mercer County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 30 – Aug. 4. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, July 30 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork Bridge, July 1 – Aug. 3

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the West Muddy Creek Bridge, Aug. 1 – 3

Nodaway County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route JJ to 140th Street, July 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 113 (Holt County), July 30 – Aug. 3

Route P – Shoulder work from Route P to Route AF through the village of Clyde, July 30 – Aug. 1

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – Pothole patching, July 30

Route W – Pothole patching, July 31 – Aug. 3

Worth County

Route 46 – Pothole patching, July 30

Route EE – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge, July 30

Routes W and K – Pothole patching, Aug. 1 – 3

