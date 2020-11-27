MoDOT planned road work for North Missouri, November 30 – December 6, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of November 30 – December 6, 2020.

MoDOT will halt most temporary lane closures throughout the state today, Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m., to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will resume Monday morning, Nov. 30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. Construction is expected to halt, with traffic restored to two lanes in both directions, for the winter season beginning in late November and will resume in the spring of 2021. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route V – Drainage work 1 mile east of Route Z, Nov. 30

Route U – Drainage work from County Road 14 to County Road 6, Dec. 2

Atchison County

I-29 – Drainage work at the northbound exit ramp to U.S. Route 136, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4

Routes B, C, T, and CC – Pothole patching, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4

Buchanan County

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4

Caldwell County

Route A – CLOSED for bridge maintenance over North Mud Creek, Dec. 1 – 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route U to County Line Avenue (Randolph County), Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route BB – Pothole patching, Nov. 30

Route WW – Pothole patching, Dec. 1 – 2

Route KK – Pothole patching, Dec. 3 – 4

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound from Route 116 to U.S. Route 69, Nov. 30 – Dec 4. There will be intermittent, around-the-clock closures.

Daviess County

Route K – Pothole patching from Route B to Route 6, Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Dec. 3 – 4

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early December.

Route EE – CLOSED for two culvert replacements at Patton Road, Dec. 1 – 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic will be able to access one side of Patton Road at a time.

Route C – Culvert replacement 0.5 miles north of U.S. Route 36, Nov. 30

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from I-35 to Sale Barn Road, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. There will be intermittent, around-the-clock lane closures.

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. There is an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through mid-December. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Randolph County

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 1045 to Route 3, Dec. 1 – 2, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Line Avenue to Route U (Chariton County), Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021.

