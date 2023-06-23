MoDOT planned road work for north Missouri, for the week of June 26, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in north Missouri planned for the week of June 26 – July 2, from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, and other road work conducted throughout the region.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

For more information about a project, contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636).

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – From Interstate 29 to the Nebraska state line for pothole patching, June 26

Route O – At 155th Street for drainage work, June 27 – 28

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, June 26 – July 1

22nd Street – Over U.S. Route 36 for maintenance, June 26 – 28

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, June 26 – 29

Route 371 – From Route CC to Route 752 for pavement repair, June 26 – 30. One lane will remain closed overnight. A temporary traffic signal has been installed to direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 6 – From I-29 to Woodbine Road for a sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1

Caldwell County

Route U – Pothole patching, June 29 – 30

Carroll County

Route W – From Route JJ to County Road 111 for drainage work, June 26 – 27

U.S. Route 24 – At the U.S. Route 65 Overpass for maintenance, June 26 – 28

Route 139 – At the Hurricane Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 29

Chariton County

Route M – Pothole patching, June 26 – 30

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1. Includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

Route K – From U.S. Route 36 to Route NN for pothole patching, June 28 – 30

Daviess County

Route MM – CLOSED from Route 13 to the end of state maintenance for a resurfacing project, June 28, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route TT – Chip seal, June 26 – 27

Route D – From Route J to Route CC for pothole patching, June 26 – 28

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road (DeKalb County) to I-35 for a resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 190 – From Route 6 to Route U for a resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route N – CLOSED from I-35 to U.S. Route 69 for a resurfacing project, June 29, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 69 – From Pence Road to I-35 (Daviess County) for a resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1. Includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED from Route A to 450th Street for a culvert replacement, June 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Routes B, W, and Y – Pothole patching, June 19 – 23

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED from Route M to Route 46 for chip sealing, June 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED from Route EE to 182nd Road for a culvert replacement, June 27, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – In the city limits of Bethany for drainage work, June 26 – 28

Route N – At the I-35 Overpass for maintenance, June 26 – 28

Route 46 – From the city limits of Hatfield to County Road 150th Avenue for drainage work and culvert repair, June 27

I-35 – At U.S. Route 136, Route 13, and Route H for slope repair, June 29 – 30

Holt County

Route A – At the Nodaway River Bridge for maintenance, June 26 – 27

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Oregon to the city limits of Mound City for shoulder work, June 26 – 30

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – At the Locust Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 26 – 29. This will include overnight lane closures.

U.S. Route 36 – From Meadville to the Macon County line for pothole patching, June 27 – 29

Livingston County

Route JJ – From Route H to U.S. Route 65 for pothole patching, June 26 – 27

U.S. Route 36 – From U.S. Route 65 to Route CC for pavement repair, June 26 – 29

Route D – From U.S. Route 36 to Route C for pothole patching, June 28 – 29

Mercer County

Route D – Pothole patching, June 26 – 30

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – From the 102 River Bridge to Route 46 for shoulder work, June 26 – 30. Includes a 9-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 136 – At the Mozingo Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 28 – 29

Putnam County

Route 149 – Pothole patching and drainage work, June 26 – 30

Sullivan County

Route 129 – CLOSED at the North Spring Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – From Route 5 to Route 129 for a resurfacing project, June 26 – July 1. Includes a 10-foot restriction.

Route 129 – CLOSED at the Spring Creek Bridge for maintenance, June 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route 46 – CLOSED at the West Fork of the Grand River for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through June.

Route 246 – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through September.

Route M – CLOSED from Utah Street to Urchin Lane for a culvert replacement, June 28, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route M – At the East Fork Grand River Bridge for drainage work, June 28

Route B – From Route W to 180th Road for drainage work, June 29

Route M – CLOSED from Urchin Lane to Umpire Avenue for a culvert replacement, June 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

