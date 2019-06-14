MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 17, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 17 – 23.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 121 to County Road 122, June 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, northbound, June 17 – 21

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 198 to County Road 217, June 18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to 420 Road (Gentry County) to June 19, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of August.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to 1st Street in Tarkio, June 17

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, June 17 – 22.

Routes C and F – Pothole patching, June 18 – 20

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Concrete replacement at the Route 116 intersection, June 17

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the ramp from northbound I-229 to U.S. Route 36, June 17 – 21

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229, June 17 – 21

Caldwell County

Route U – Pothole patching, June 17 – 21

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Wakenda Creek Bridge, June 17 – 21. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, June 17 – 21. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 11 to Route CC, June 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 24 – Core drilling from Keytesville to Salisbury, June 19

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

I-35 – The southbound Lathrop Rest Area at mile marker 35 will be CLOSED for parking lot resurfacing, June 17 – 21

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 17 – 21. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 17 – 21

Gentry County

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 410 Street to 405 Street, June 17, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to Jameson Trail Road, June 18, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 420 Road to County Road 110 (Andrew County), June 19, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 425 Road, June 20, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, June 17 – 21. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

Route T – Open to one lane only until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. Use caution.

I-29 – Pavement repairs at the bridge over U.S. Route 59 at the north Oregon exit (Exit 75), June 17– 22

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 and Exit 67, June 17 – 22

Linn County

Route M – Pothole patching from Park Street to Route O, June 17 – 19

Route U – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route 129, June 19 – 21

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136.

Nodaway County

Route V – Shoulder repair from Icon Road to Hawk Road, June 17

Route NN – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, June 17 – 19

Route 148 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 71 near Maryville, June 17– 21. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route FF – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route B, June 17 – 21

Route B – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Rotue FF to Icon Road, June 17 – 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route O – Drainage work in front of Northwest Nodaway School in Ravenwood, June 18

Route P – Drainage and culvert repair in the city limits of Clyde, June 19

Route UU – Pothole patching, June 20

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, June 20 – 21

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 390 Street, June 21, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from the city limits of Mount Moriah to Route FF, June 17 – 21. This includes a 12-foot width restriction with a pilot car directing traffic through the work zone.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route N – CLOSED until further notice between Route B and Route Y due to damage from flooding.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge is scheduled for a rehabilitation project that is set to begin in June. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Estes Drive to Route KK, June 17, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), June 17 – 21.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Engle Drive to Route KK, June 18, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Country Drive to Brick Drive, June 20, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is was originally scheduled for the fiscal year 2021, but has been changed in the draft STIP to let for contractor bidding in fall 2019 as part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan.