Contractors to begin resurfacing work in Livingston and Carroll counties

Resurfacing projects will begin soon on Route J in Carroll County and Route H in Livingston County.

Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin resurfacing the two roadways on April 2. Both projects should take about 10 working days to complete. Crews will be working during daylight hours on both roads simultaneously.

MoDOT crews will close one lane at a time and direct motorists through the work zone using flaggers and a pilot car.

