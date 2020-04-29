MoDOT announces road closures in Daviess and Caldwell counties

Missouri Department of Transportation local maintenance crews plan to replace a culvert on Route B south of Cowgill on Thursday, April 30.

Route B will be closed from Southeast Soo Line Drive to Southeast Price Drive from 7 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure. The work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to replace a culvert on Route CC north of Hamilton on Friday, May 1st.

Route CC will be closed from Yale Avenue to Route D from 7 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure. The work will be done weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

