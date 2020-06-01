MoDOT announces new schedule for resurfacing I-35 in Harrison and Daviess counties

A new schedule has been announced, and work will begin soon on the resurfacing project for a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties.

Emery Sapp and Sons plan to resurface I-35 between Bethany and Route C near Pattonsburg.

Partial and full-depth patching will begin on June 8, 2020. That will be followed by milling up the old road surface and placing a new asphalt overlay. The contractor could have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the I-35 project. Due to the nature of the work, some lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project that’s expected to continue until the end of September.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

