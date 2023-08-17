MoDOT announces job fair in St. Joseph on August 23, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced a job fair to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at its Northwest District Office in St. Joseph. The event is aimed at recruiting multiple full-time maintenance workers.

Maintenance workers at MoDOT are responsible for routine, entry-level tasks associated with the upkeep of the state’s roadways and facilities.

Those who secure full-time maintenance positions will benefit from on-the-job training. Additionally, MoDOT offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, paid vacation, sick and parental leave, as well as medical, vision, and dental insurance. The department prides itself on being a diverse workplace with a strong emphasis on safety, personal growth, and professional development.

The starting salary for these maintenance roles is set at $19.08 per hour. Moreover, workers can earn an extra $3 to $6 per hour when they are called upon for winter or emergency operations. Prospective employees attending the job fair might receive conditional job offers, and start dates could potentially be determined on the spot.

Job Fair Details:

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Northwest District Office, 3602 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506

Applicant Guidelines:

Attendees should bring a valid driver’s license.

Applications will be available for completion on-site; an active email address is essential.

The fair may include on-the-spot interviews, pre-employment drug screenings, background checks, medical evaluations, physical tests, and work simulations. As such, applicants should allocate sufficient time to undergo all these processes.

It’s recommended that attendees wear casual attire and tennis shoes, and bring any necessary corrective eyewear or hearing devices.

For more information on this and other career opportunities at MoDOT, or to submit an application online, visit this link on the MoDOT website.

