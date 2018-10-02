Modine to celebrate 50th anniversary with open house

Modine of Trenton will celebrate 50 years in business with an open house.

The 50th Year Open House will be at the manufacturing plant at 822 Industrial Drive in Trenton November 3rd from 8 o’clock to noon. Refreshments will be served.

Modine opened in Trenton in November 1968 and is one of five North America manufacturing locations. Modine’s manufacturing process has evolved through the years from manufacturing copper/brass radiators to producing aluminum charge air cooled radiators.

The union-free plant has 218 employees.