Modena Baptist Church to hold revival

Modena Baptist Church on Route D south of Princeton will hold a revival starting this weekend.

The “God and Country Celebration” will kick off Saturday and continue through June 28th. Saturday is considered to be Family Night from 3 o’clock to 5:30.

Everyone is welcome to take part in Saturday’s activities, which will include a barbecue cookout from 5:30 to 6:30 and Sing and Share after supper. Those attending are welcome to bring a song or two to sing and/or share their testimonies.

Guest Preacher Guy O. Thomas will speak at the God and Country Celebration Revival at the Modena Baptist Church June 24th through 28th at 7 o’clock each night. Brad Prater will provide music on June 24th, 25th, and 27th.

Contact the church for more information at 660-654-9795. More information can also be obtained on the Modena Baptist Church’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.