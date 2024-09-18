Mock disaster drill to take place in Trenton

Grundy County emergency management, in collaboration with local, regional, and state partners, will conduct a mock disaster drill in Trenton on Saturday morning. Residents are urged not to be alarmed by the presence of emergency units in the area, as this is part of the simulation.

Residents living in certain parts of northern Trenton may encounter individuals walking door to door to distribute disaster preparedness information. This activity is also part of the simulation and should not cause concern.

For any questions or inquiries, individuals can contact Glen Briggs, Grundy County emergency management director, at 660-359-4040 extension 2250.

