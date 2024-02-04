Moberly woman injured in Route EE crash

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident on the afternoon of February 3, 2024, a Moberly woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route EE, approximately one mile east of Moberly, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at around 4:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, driven westbound by Jason A. Carter, 45, of Moberly, Missouri, veered off the road and collided with an embankment.

Melisa T. Carter, 46, also from Moberly, Missouri, was injured in the accident. It was noted that neither occupant in the Chevrolet Impala was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Following the incident, Melisa Carter was transported by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center for the treatment of her injuries.

The Chevrolet Impala suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Palmatory’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Eastern Fire Department.

Related