Moberly woman injured in crash on Highway M

Moberly, Missouri – A 71-year-old Moberly woman, Mary J. Mills, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Highway M, three miles east of Moberly, Missouri State Highway Patrol reports. The crash occurred on December 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the patrol, Mills was driving eastbound in a 2010 BMW X3 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway. The BMW then collided with a culvert and a utility pole. The vehicle suffered moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

Mills, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by private auto to Boone Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Master Sergeant Easley, Trooper Gipson, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and the Randolph County Ambulance.