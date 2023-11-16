Moberly man injured in rear-end collision on Highway 63

An early morning accident on Highway 63, approximately five miles south of Moberly, resulted in minor injuries and significant vehicle damage. The collision occurred at 5:25 a.m. on November 15, 2023.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1991 Dodge Caravan, driven by 57-year-old Daniel B. Sumpter of Moberly, slowed to make a turn and was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford Focus. The Ford Focus was operated by 31-year-old Thurman N. Boggs, also from Moberly. After the impact, the Dodge Caravan veered off the roadway and overturned.

Daniel B. Sumpter sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment. Thurman N. Boggs, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the collision. The Dodge Caravan was declared a total loss and towed by Prathers Towing, while the Ford Focus experienced extensive damage and was removed from the scene by Palmatory’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Southeastern Randolph Fire, and the Randolph County Ambulance District at the crash site.