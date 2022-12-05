Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court.

The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

On the original charges of speeding and failure to register a motor vehicle, Milazzo is to appear in the Associate Division of the circuit court on December 13th. Bond on the traffic charges is $150 cash.

