Moberly driver injured in fatal Howard County crash on Highway 124

A crash occurred on Highway 124, west of County Road 409, in the early hours of December 16, 2023, at 1:51 a.m. A 2011 Honda CRV, driven by David S. Brown, 42, from Moberly, Missouri, failed to navigate a corner, resulting in the vehicle running off the left side of the road, impacting a ditch, and overturning.

Joshua McNabb, 39, from St. Louis, Missouri, a passenger in the Honda, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:04 a.m. by Howard County Coroner Trisha Clark. The driver, David S. Brown, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Howard County EMS to University Hospital.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Honda CRV sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Nash Towing.

This incident marks the fifth fatality for December and the 49th for the year for Troop F. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.