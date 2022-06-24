Audio: Missouri’s gas tax to increase by 2.5 cents on July 1st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week.

A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state. Next Friday, July 1, 2022, Missouri’s gas tax will rise by two-and-a-half cents per gallon.

The first of July also marks the first date for state refunds for the Missouri gas tax. The tax is refundable for drivers whose cars are 26,000 pounds or less.

“There are 6.2 million drivers, five-and-a-half million are eligible for this refund,” Tammi Hilton, a Missouri entrepreneur and app developer, said. “So it is a very large number, and I just want people to have a better understanding of the tax process and what they can do and how they can get their money back.”

The window for a refund spans from July 1 to September 30. That window covers any fuel receipts from the period of October 1, 2021, when the first gas tax increase took effect, to June 30, 2022

Several lawmakers have called for the tax to be suspended as gas prices rise across Missouri and the rest of the country.