Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will visit Chillicothe to participate in Sliced Bread Day activities on Saturday, July 10.

Mrs. Parson will serve as Grand Marshal of the Sliced Bread Day Parade in Downtown Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade route travels Washington Street from Polk to Third Street and then Locust Street from Third to Polk Streets. Viewing areas along the route are plentiful to enjoy the festivities.

Following the parade, she will be signing copies of ‘A Spoonful of History – A culinary tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion.’ This book has over 200 pages of beloved recipes and history as we celebrate the bicentennial of our state and the 150th anniversary of the People’s House. Proceeds from cookbook sales will ensure the preservation of the Mansion, its history, and historical treasures for generations to come. Join First Lady Parson at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street to celebrate Sliced Bread Day with refreshments and fun from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.

As the wife of Missouri’s 57th Governor, Mike Parson, Teresa Parson brings to her role as First Lady the experience of being a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, volunteer, and advocate. After working 40 years in the banking industry, the First Lady retired to continue serving her community. She is currently serving as a board member on the Missouri State Fair Foundation, which is dedicated to cultivating the future of agriculture through preservation and education. First Lady Parson is the proud mother of two children and six grandchildren.

A complete updated list of Sliced Bread Day events follows on July 10, 2021:

Sliced Bread Celebration – The original Chillicothe Baking Co building has been renovated and reopened as the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Stop by and see us all weekend long for treats, prizes, and fun. Try out our new bakery-themed Escape Room, Otto’s Rival. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mudcat Baseball – Get Hooked on Mudcat Baseball at Shaffer Park, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Truck and Tractor Pull, July 9, Litton Fairgrounds

Color Fest 5K Run – The YMCA presents the 3rd Annual Color Fest 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, July 10th. Registration at 7 a.m. and the run at 8 a.m. The race will start and end with a celebration at the YMCA. Pre-registration fees are $30 for ages 14 and up, $15 for ages 3-13, free for 2 and under at the Grand River YMCA website . There is an additional $5 fee for the day of registration.

Farmer’s Market – Each Saturday from May to October, the Chillicothe Farmer’s Market offers local, fresh, homemade, and homegrown delights. Located in the Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Downtown Festival – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th, local food, and craft vendors will have booths set up throughout the historic downtown district. Local merchants will also offer sidewalk sales.

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread – Join Main Street Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th, as they celebrate the greatest things downtown with a parade through our beautiful and historic downtown district. For free entry, call 660-646-4071.

Book Signing with Missouri First Lady – After serving as the Grand Marshal in the parade, Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will host a book signing and meet & greet at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center, 100 Elm St. Her cookbook, A Spoonful of History: A Culinary Tour of Missouri and our Governor’s Mansion is a charitable fundraiser and will be available for purchase. Join us for refreshments as we welcome Mrs. Parson.

Children’s Cookbook – The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is putting together a Children’s Cookbook from submitted local recipes that will be available for pickup on Saturday, July 10th. There will be cookbooks available for the public while supplies last. For more information, call 660-646-0563.

How Do You Like Your Salad Dressing? –The Livingston County Library will host a poster display on the life of Frank Bench. Learn something new about this local inventor who did more than bake and sliced bread!

“Knead to Be Creative”– The Cultural Corner Art Guild will be hosting art activities for kids following The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread.

Bread Contest – Call the Grand River Museum, 1401 Forest Drive, at 660-646-1341 for an entry form and information about the bread contest. Entries can be dropped off between 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th. The public can watch a vintage bread slicer in action and taste the bread entries beginning at 2 p.m.

Sliced Bread Jam – Chillicothe welcomes Southern Raised! The Sliced Bread Jam is a popular musical event taking place on Saturday, July 10th, at the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m., where Southern Raised takes the stage. This event is sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. The price of admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students—Call 660-646-1173 for more information.

Home Grown Concert – Join Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, July 10th at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 7 p.m. for an outdoor concert from a collection of Chillicothe “Home Grown” musicians; who will perform in a “Slice of Home Concert.”

(Photo courtesy Governor Parson’s Flickr account)

