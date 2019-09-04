Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services records over 2000 facility applications

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 2,163 medical marijuana facility applications as of August 19, 2019. Numbers of applications received by facility type are as follows:

Cultivation facility applications – 554

Dispensary facility applications – 1,163

Manufacturing facility applications – 415

Testing facility applications – 17

Transportation facility applications – 14

Additional information about the applications received, such as applicant names and facility locations will be released in the coming weeks.

“We greatly appreciate the support exemplified by the exceptionally large number of applicants for implementation of Article XIV which will provide medical marijuana to qualified patients and raise funds to serve our veterans,” said Dr. Randall Williams, MD, FACOG, director of DHSS. “However, this resulted in a large number of applications being received in a short window of time and we have determined that all of those who started an application as of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, will be part of the overall pool to be reviewed for licensure.”

Following the facility application deadline, DHSS received claims from some facility applicants that they experienced technical difficulties during the application process and were unable to submit their applications due to these difficulties.

Each claim was reviewed as a request for a waiver of the facility application deadline. Twenty (20) requests for waivers were denied. One hundred nine (109) waivers have been granted by DHSS, allowing the affected applications to be submitted.

